Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing another person

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was arrested today, accused of stabbing another person.
Police were called to a home on Stoney Point Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
A woman had ran from the scene after the stabbing -- though she was later caught and arrested.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
It’s unclear what led to the stabbing, but you can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.