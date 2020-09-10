Duncan businesses to feed frontline workers Friday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Several Duncan businesses are teaming up to feed frontline workers on Friday.
The meals will be served in the back parking lot of Faith Church at 1404 West Main in Duncan, Oklahoma, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Frontline workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, DHS, Healthcare and Air Evac workers are all invited to come eat burgers for free.
The event is being sponsored by the businesses listed in the flyer below:
