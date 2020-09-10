Duncan man arrested on child pornography charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked with Duncan and Edmond police to arrest 21-year-old David Keely.
The investigation into Keely began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip from a social media platform to the OSBI.
He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
He is being held in the Stephens County Jail.
