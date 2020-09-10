LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s almost the end of the work week.. we made it to Friday junior! Waking up this morning things are dry (for now) but we’re still cold. Not nearly as cold as yesterday but the jacket/ sweatshirt/ extra layer will be a must before heading out the door today. Temperatures just shy of 6AM are in the upper 40s and low 50s. While temperatures won’t budge much today, we’ll at least be warmer than yesterdays 57°. Look for high temperatures this afternoon to be in the low 60s. We’ll be socked in the clouds all day so expect a light rain/ drizzle to stick with us all day too. At times, we’ll see waves of rain pass by with periods of steady rain. Winds will decreasing throughout the day still out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
By Friday things will start to dry out but a few scattered to isolated storms are possible during the day. By the afternoon we may even be able to see a few peaks of sunshine!! Winds will shift turning out of the south at 5 to 15mph. This’ll help warm us up slightly into the 70s. Depending on how much sun we see, temperatures could either be in the upper 60s or lower 70s.
Regardless of what we see for highs tomorrow, the good news is, temperatures going forward are slowly going to rise. By the weekend we’re back into the mid 80s with light winds. Overall rain chances for Saturday & Sunday look to remain low but a few lingering showers on Saturday morning cannot be ruled out. Clouds will slowly clear and we’re trending mostly sunny both days.
A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into next week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
