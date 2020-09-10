It’s almost the end of the work week.. we made it to Friday junior! Waking up this morning things are dry (for now) but we’re still cold. Not nearly as cold as yesterday but the jacket/ sweatshirt/ extra layer will be a must before heading out the door today. Temperatures just shy of 6AM are in the upper 40s and low 50s. While temperatures won’t budge much today, we’ll at least be warmer than yesterdays 57°. Look for high temperatures this afternoon to be in the low 60s. We’ll be socked in the clouds all day so expect a light rain/ drizzle to stick with us all day too. At times, we’ll see waves of rain pass by with periods of steady rain. Winds will decreasing throughout the day still out of the north at 10 to 15mph.