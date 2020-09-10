Lawton man sentenced to federal prison after 2019 arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after explosives were found at his home in 2019.
Philip Heath was arrested on January 30, 2019 after Lawton police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Green Terrace Apartments on the west side of town.
Police served a search warrant on Heath’s home where they found IED making material along with drugs and guns.
Experts from the FBI, ATF and Oklahoma National Guard were called to the scene which was cleared and sealed for multiple days.
On February 4, 2019, Heath was charged by criminal complaint with being a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms.
On April 3, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a two-count Indictment that alleged illegal possession of firearms and two lengths of detonating cord, an illegal explosive under federal law.
Heath pleaded guilty to both counts alleged in the Indictment on June 6, 2019.
On Wednesday, Heath was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term.
