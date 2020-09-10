Lawton Police investigating possible Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened around 4:00 Thursday morning.
It happened near Monroe Avenue and 18th.
We don’t have many details yet, but there were multiple officers there with crime scene tape up.
They also have a car taped off at the crime scene.
We don’t know how the victim is doing or if they have anybody in custody.
We’ll keep you updated as we get information from police.
