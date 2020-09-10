LPS teachers becoming comfortable teaching virtually

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Educators in the area say learning to teach virtually has been one of their biggest challenges.
Breshya Lewis has been teaching for Lawton Public Schools the past four years but like many others, it’s her first year teaching out of the classroom and away from her students.
“It’s been quite an adjustment but it’s also great because I’m being pushed out of my comfort zone and being challenged as a teacher. That’s something we all try to do over the summer with our professional developments or engaging with our peers. So teaching virtually was a huge stepping stone with getting out of my confront zone and growing as a teacher," said Lewis.
Lewis said she misses building those personal relationships with her students but she’s figured out another way to build them.
“It’s very different I miss my hugs, I miss my high-fives but I still get to interact with my kids just like I would any other way. I have to be a little more creative with them on how I engage with them so for the month of September for their birthdays, I decided to send them birthday postcards with a little special gift in them. So I’m still able to build that relationship and bridge to get that connection with my children," said Lewis.
Second-year teacher Rachel McIntire has not got as creative just yet but is figuring out ways to get that personal connection between her and the students.
“It’s certainly is a struggle since this is my second year teaching. My first year of teaching was cut short because of COVID and I did enjoy building those relationships with my students but I’m trying to do that virtually as well by doing zoom meetings. I’m online ready for them to send me a message at any minute and I try to get back as soon as possible," said McIntire.
McIntire said she’s taking it day by day and doing the best she can to make sure students are staying focus during class and learning the material.
“I think I’m adjusting as well to be expected. I did use google classroom before so I kind of had a little bit of experience in using that and it’s a learning experience like the kids are learning and the parents are learning. We’re always trying to figure out the best way to provide education to our students so it’s a learning process for everyone involved," said McIntire.
