More Rain Tonight, Drying Out into the Weekend

It’s been cool and rainy the past few days, but things are slowly changing. By the weekend, we’ll be dry with highs in the 80s and more sunshine than not.
TONIGHT: Look for a cloudy sky with areas of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Lows drop into the 50s with north winds 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers are expected in the morning hours, with some lingering into the afternoon. Look for a cloudy sky, but some sunshine may break through in the afternoon, helping us climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are from the north 5-15 mph, but may turn out of the south in areas by the evening.
THIS WEEKEND: Look for limited chances for showers with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs climb into the 80s with winds varying between 5-15 mph. A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll continue to advertise temperatures in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night fall in the 50s and 60s.
LATE NEXT WEEK: Confidence is low, but we may have a chance for some more isolated to scattered showers heading into the weekend. We’ll anticipate keeping 80s for highs and 50s and 60s for lows with a mix of sun and clouds.
