26 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,465

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,465 cases in Wichita County, with 213 of them still being active.
There have been 1,234 total recoveries, 17,882 negative tests and 18 deaths.
There are currently 190 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 66 tests still pending.
New Cases
Contact = 6 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 5 cases
Under Investigation = 11 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 5
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 3
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 7
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 2
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 995: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,316: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,329: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,332: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,410: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition
