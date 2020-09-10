REAL ID now available at Comanche County Tag Agency

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You are now able to get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license in Lawton.
The Comanche County Tag Agency on 38th Street officially issued their first Real ID-compliant license Thursday afternoon. They’re the first in Lawton to have the equipment to do so, though other tag agencies will be following suit in the coming weeks.
“We’re able to help the customers, that’s what we want, is to help our customers, to make sure they have everything they need to have this new Real ID credential. A lot of them have been asking about it for a long time,” said Comanche County Tag Agency Office Manager Irinea Cardona.
The new IDs will take longer to get and require more information than your typical driver’s license.
“There’s a lot of information required. You can go on our website, we have all of that information there. You can stop at a tag agency, come by here, pick up a form, right here behind me there’s all of the processing documents that are required. We have a form that you can pick up and we can get that to you,” Cardona said.
Right now, if you want to get a Real ID-compliant license, you can only do so by making an appointment, and if you do, they ask that you please come prepared.
“We don’t want to turn people away, we don’t like doing that but if you don’t have your proper documentation then there is nothing we can do. We ask that you double-check, call us, triple check before you come up here because we don’t want to turn you away,” Cardona said.
If you want to get a regular driver’s license that is not Real ID compliant, you can still do that by simply showing up at the tag agency.
