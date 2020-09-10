Walters man killed in accident on US 82

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A man from Walters, Oklahoma died Thursday in a single-car accident that happened on US 82.
The man, John Scott Reed, 68, was driving on the highway about 14 miles west of Seymour, TX when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a right curve.
The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the Texas DPS will be continuing their investigation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.