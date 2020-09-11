Altus Motorcycle Club helping house fire victims

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A devastating fire left a Altus Family without the home they’ve lived for the past eight years.
On August 14, Jessica Alejandra rushed home after her son called saying that while he was putting his motorcycle back together things went completely wrong.
She said it was one of his daily routines so she was shocked to get the call.
“By the time he went inside because he said it just started with a little spark and he went inside and grabbed water and by the time he came out everything was engulfed I guess it exploded," Alejandra said.
It took firefighters more than three hours to contain the fire.
The house was a total loss but Alejandra said that was the last thing she was worried about.
“To me I mean when I got there I saw my whole house on fire which it didn’t really matter to me, what mattered to me was my son and that he was okay," Alejandra said.
While Alejandra searches for another home, Western Legends Motorcycle Club is stepping up to help.
They will be set up in front of their building in Altus at 315 East Ridgecrest Road Saturday taking donations.
“We’ll be here all day waiting for donation drop-offs, boxes of clothes, furniture, unused furniture, food, and anything for the family that we need,” said Western Legends Member Brandon Taylor .
Alejandra said she can not thank Western Legends enough for taking the time out of their weekend to make this happen.
“It just brought me to tears because you never know what your community is capable of doing because in everyday life we never run into this we never stop to thinking about it because we’re just at home or work,” Alejandra said.
She said until something happens to your family you never realize how good the community is.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.