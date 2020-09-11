Arrest announced in north Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man last week in northwest Lawton.
Officials Ziakorey Barner has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the death of Donald Bowman.
Last Friday, police were called to a home on Northwood Avenue after Bowman was found dead inside his home. A crime scene was established and police opened a homicide investigation.
Police have not released any other information about the arrest of Barner or other details surrounding what led up to the death.
