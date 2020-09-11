FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -A Day in the Life: Reynolds Army Health Clinic Lab
We are back with our series on Fort Sill: A Day in the Life. This week, 7News anchor, Makenzie Burk, learned how important the Reynolds Army Health Clinic’s lab is to the post, especially amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Reynolds Army Health Clinic Lab runs hundreds of tests for Fort Sill every day. From blood work, strep tests, to now COVID-19 tests.
Every basic trainee that comes to Fort Sill gets tested for COVID-19, keeping the lab technicians like Specialist Brandon Sollock working until midnight on some days to get them done.
“Micro has become the center of the universe for most of the world now because of COVID-19,” said Sollock. “We get these little cassettes, we put a sample inside the cassette, and we put the cassette on the analyzer, and we run all day until we at least meet mission.”
The lab consists of 8 areas...microbiology, chemistry, urinalysis, hematology, shipping, immunohematology, reception, and specimen collection.
Nats: “This is where we place the samples and it gets rotated through the instrument.”
Specialist Rachel Templin says there are certain educational requirements and months of training you have to complete to qualify for this MOS.
“We give your doctors the results,” said Templin. “And your doctors interpret those results, and that directly affects your health, and your life. But a lot of people don’t know about us. They just think oh it’s a lab. But I’m sure that we’ve impacted every single one of y’all.”
Sollock says it’s a very analytical job, which is something he and Specialist Templin both enjoy.
“I think it’s honorable,” said Specialist Sollock. “And for me to do my part inside the cog..I’m just proud to be here and glad to serve.”
“It’s kind of like a puzzle, but within a test tube,” said Templin. “Like trying to figure out what’s wrong with a patient, or when your control doesn’t come in. Why did your control not come in? Is something expired? Does something need to be calibrated?”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.