As expected, we’re seeing some light shower activity across the area early this Friday morning. What is falling from the sky is very light in nature but a rain jacket is probably a good thing to grab before heading out the door this morning if you’re east of I-44 where most of that rain currently is located. These showers aren’t expected to stick around all day but a few lingering showers are possible the more you head east as we head into this afternoon. Now it all depends on how quickly the rain shifts east and how much clearing is expected to take place this afternoon but high temperatures are a bit tricky. But whether you’re mostly sunny and dry or mostly cloudy with rain temperatures are still going to remain below average area wide. In general, we’re looking at low to mid 70s. Winds are from the north in the morning hours at 5 to 15mph, but will turn out of the south in areas by the evening.