As expected, we’re seeing some light shower activity across the area early this Friday morning. What is falling from the sky is very light in nature but a rain jacket is probably a good thing to grab before heading out the door this morning if you’re east of I-44 where most of that rain currently is located. These showers aren’t expected to stick around all day but a few lingering showers are possible the more you head east as we head into this afternoon. Now it all depends on how quickly the rain shifts east and how much clearing is expected to take place this afternoon but high temperatures are a bit tricky. But whether you’re mostly sunny and dry or mostly cloudy with rain temperatures are still going to remain below average area wide. In general, we’re looking at low to mid 70s. Winds are from the north in the morning hours at 5 to 15mph, but will turn out of the south in areas by the evening.
Overnight we still hold on to a chance for an isolated shower with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. The chance for rain remains low in general but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out even heading into tomorrow morning. Rain will not stick around through so some good news there! Skies will clear and we’re looking at much warmer temperatures for Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with a light southwest wind at 5 to 15mph.
Saturday night plans are looking dry and by Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Sunday is expected to be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine! A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into early next week.
By Monday we’ll see ample sunshine with highs cooling down into the low 80s. For most of next week we’re looking at warm days with cool nights and a mix of sun/ clouds during the daylight hours.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
