A Nice Weekend Ahead, Rain Returns Next Week

The last of the rain is expected to exit the region tonight. That will help us transition into a mostly sunny weekend with rain chances ticking back up next week.
TONIGHT: Look for decreasing clouds with isolated showers possible. Lows drop into the 50s with north winds 5-15 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: Look for very limited chances for showers with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs climb into the 80s with winds varying between 5-15 mph. A weak cold front on Sunday helps to usher in drier air from the north, ending chances for showers and bringing in more quiet weather into next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll continue to advertise temperatures in the low to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night fall in the 50s and 60s.
LATE NEXT WEEK: Confidence is low, but we may have a chance for some more isolated to scattered showers heading into the weekend. We’ll anticipate keeping 80s for highs and 50s and 60s for lows with a mix of sun and clouds.
