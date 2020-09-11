One new death, 33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District has an additional death to report today. Case 1,468, age 60 - 69, passed away September 7. The Health District was just informed today of the passing and the COVID-19 positive test result. There 33 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, and 20 new recoveries to report today. We have included a new positivity rate graph on Facebook. As of today for this week, there were 912 tested; 121 positives, or 13.27% and 791 negatives, or 86.73%.