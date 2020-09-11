Police identify victim, suspect in Thursday Lawton shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed early Thursday morning in southwest Lawton, and say a suspect in his killing is in custody.
Officials were called to a home around 4 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting near SW 18th and Monroe.
Police say Hadyn Williams had suffered a gunshot wound and died from his injuries. Detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and arrested Jerry Anderson in connection to the death.
They say Anderson will be charged with manslaughter in the death.
No other information was released by Lawton police about the details surrounding the incident.
