Altus community hosts first fishing derby in over 20 years

ALTUS , Okla. (TNN) - Members of the Altus community gathered for some fishing.
From 8 to noon Saturday, anyone with a pole or not stopped by East Side Community Center for the first fishing derby in over 20 years.
An event planned by locals, with the help of the wildlife reserve and parks and recreation, about 200 kids, ages 15 and under were able to fish... many for the first time.
Many of these kids also got a fishing pole, tackle box and other fishing gear.
One organizer said this was really a community effort led by small local businesses donating their money to help these kids have some fun.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.