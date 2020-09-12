LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We did see areas of dense fog early this morning but that has since lifted and we’re now seeing partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures for the afternoon will rise into the mid 80s and we should be able to squeeze out some sunshine after all is said and done! Expect a light south to southwest wind for the rest of this evening at 5 to 15mph.
Oklahoma college football kicks off tonight at 6PM up in Norman. OU is playing Missouri State. Temps so start that game will be in the low 80s and will fall into the low 70s by the end of the game. This evening forecast is very similar to what we will be dealing with. Overnight it’ll be rather quiet and calm with light winds. This is a recepie for more fog to develop by Sunday morning. So keep in mind a few counties could see patchy fog and at time it may be very dense. If you find yourself in these conditions, slow down, use your headlights & leave plenty of distance ahead of you!
Kicking off Sunday temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak cold front is expected to move in sometime today. This’ll eliminate the chance for any rain showers and will enhance our dry and quiet weather for the start of the work week. Highs for tomorrow afternoon will rise into mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph.
Heading into next week we’re looking at a mix of sun & clouds with high temperatures in the low 80s. By late next week, the confidence level remains low at this point but but we may have a chance for some more isolated to scattered showers heading into the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
