Oklahoma college football kicks off tonight at 6PM up in Norman. OU is playing Missouri State. Temps so start that game will be in the low 80s and will fall into the low 70s by the end of the game. This evening forecast is very similar to what we will be dealing with. Overnight it’ll be rather quiet and calm with light winds. This is a recepie for more fog to develop by Sunday morning. So keep in mind a few counties could see patchy fog and at time it may be very dense. If you find yourself in these conditions, slow down, use your headlights & leave plenty of distance ahead of you!