Injuries sustained, van fully engulfed after Comanche County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to the hospital, one by survival flight after a crash in Comanche County Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 4:45, at the intersection of NE Trail Road and NE Gore Blvd.
A van and car collided at the intersection though it’s unclear how it happened.
The driver of the van was able to exit his vehicle before it was fully engulfed... crews with Valley View Fire were on scene to put it out.
The driver of the van was transported by survival flight.
Officials on scene say the car’s driver was transported by her family members.
We are still waiting on condition updates for both drivers.
