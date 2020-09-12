Texas man dead following motorcycle crash in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Texas man is dead following a crash on his motorcycle this afternoon in Stephens County.
In the report from Highway Patrol, they said 78 year old Billy Spieler out of Nocona, Texas was traveling southbound on US Highway 81 around noon with a group of motorcycles.
When they began to slow down, he was not paying attention.
Officials with Troop G said he had to slam on his brakes, forcing him to slide off the railway, flipping a number of times.
He was transported to Duncan Regional... he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The report said he was not wearing a helmet.
