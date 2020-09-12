WK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores from Week 2 (Source: KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly | September 11, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwest Oklahoma scores from Week 2 of the high school football season

Lawton High def MacArthur 55-15

Eisenhower def Altus 52-0

Guthrie def Duncan 31-6

Cache def Plainview 20-0

Blanchard def Elgin 55-13

Marlow def Anadarko 21-20

Comanche def Healdton 34-12

Ringling def Dickson 35-6

Rush Springs def Watonga 45-18

Crescent def Apache 20-18

Mangum def Hinton 46-43

Sayre def Carnegie 14-6

Velma-Alma def Maysville 38-12

Mt. View-Gotebo def Cyril 46-0

Empire def Temple 50-0

Laverne def Waurika 48-12

Alex def Central High 60-12

Snyder def Grandfield 50-0

Tipton def Corn Bible 46-8

Geary def Ryan 50-0

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.