WK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwest Oklahoma scores from Week 2 of the high school football season
Lawton High def MacArthur 55-15
Eisenhower def Altus 52-0
Guthrie def Duncan 31-6
Cache def Plainview 20-0
Blanchard def Elgin 55-13
Marlow def Anadarko 21-20
Comanche def Healdton 34-12
Ringling def Dickson 35-6
Rush Springs def Watonga 45-18
Crescent def Apache 20-18
Mangum def Hinton 46-43
Sayre def Carnegie 14-6
Velma-Alma def Maysville 38-12
Mt. View-Gotebo def Cyril 46-0
Empire def Temple 50-0
Laverne def Waurika 48-12
Alex def Central High 60-12
Snyder def Grandfield 50-0
Tipton def Corn Bible 46-8
Geary def Ryan 50-0
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.