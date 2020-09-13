Love Wins ice cream social brings Duncan community together

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Hosted by Standing4Change, this Love Wins ice cream social event brought people to the Foreman Prairie House all afternoon.
Sunday’s event celebrated state and local leaders, first responders, city administration and teachers.
While there, guests enjoyed a variety of ice cream choices and sno cones, lawn and board games and live music
Many local vendors also brought goods to check out, and organizations brought resources for the whole family.
Above all else, this was a chance to meet some fellow community members.
“We wanted to have a time we could come socialize, get to know one another and just spend some time together. Just all about coming together, learning from one another. We are alike than different if we just take have the chance to engage with one another,” said Standing4Change Founder Shannon Hall-Sanders
Everyone also left with a goodie bag, with hand sanitizer, treats and a devotional.
Hall-Sanders said to keep up with the Standing4Change Facebook gage.
They will announce plans for another community event soon.
