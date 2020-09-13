Rattler throws for four touchdowns in OU’s 48-0 win over Missouri State

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler threw four touchdown passes to help lead No. 5 Oklahoma to a 48-0 win over Missouri State. In his first start, Rattler was nearly flawless. He completed 14-17 passes for 290 yards all in the first half as the Sooners jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead. Junior receiver Charleston Rambo caught two of those touchdown passes. Freshman running back Seth McGowan scored two touchdowns as well, one rushing and one receiving.