Rattler throws for four touchdowns in OU’s 48-0 win over Missouri State

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler threw four touchdown passes to help lead No. 5 Oklahoma to a 48-0 win over Missouri State. In his first start, Rattler was nearly flawless. He completed 14-17 passes for 290 yards all in the first half as the Sooners jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead. Junior receiver Charleston Rambo caught two of those touchdown passes. Freshman running back Seth McGowan scored two touchdowns as well, one rushing and one receiving.
Defensively, OU pitched its first shutout since 2015. The Sooners recorded four sacks and forced one turnover as Delarrin Turner-Yell intercepted a pass in the 3rd quarter.
Oklahoma will be off next week. The Sooners will host Kansas State on Sept. 26th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.