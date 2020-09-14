Altus explosion under investigation

Altus fire crews are investigating an explosion that blew the wall off of a building. (Source: kswo)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa | September 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 9:56 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Altus fire crews are investigating an explosion that blew the wall off of a building.

It happened shortly before 4:30 this afternoon off Highway 283.

Our photographer on the scene tells us a diesel fuel tank ignited -- and the blast blew a side wall over 3 feet away from the building.

We’re told two people were hurt in the blast, one person seriously burned.

They were taken to a hospital, though their condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion, and Altus fire is still investigating.

