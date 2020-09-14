Altus explosion under investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Altus fire crews are investigating an explosion that blew the wall off of a building.
It happened shortly before 4:30 this afternoon off Highway 283.
Our photographer on the scene tells us a diesel fuel tank ignited -- and the blast blew a side wall over 3 feet away from the building.
We’re told two people were hurt in the blast, one person seriously burned.
They were taken to a hospital, though their condition is unknown at this time.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion, and Altus fire is still investigating.
