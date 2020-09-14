Duncan Public Schools releases update on COVID situation in their district

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan released an update on the district’s COVID situation on Monday morning.
In the video, Dr. Deighan says the policies put in place by the district are working. He says 200 people have gone into quarantine but all were connected to 10 cases and were done as a precaution.
Dr. Deighan said there has been no evidence of spread of the virus within the school district.
As of Monday morning, state numbers show 50 active COVID-19 cases reported in Duncan.
