Facebook post alleged to have led to deadly Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Court documents say a shooting which killed a Lawton man on September 4 was the result of a Facebook post.
In a probable cause affidavit filed on September 8, Lawton police say witnesses told them the suspect, Ziakorey Barner, said he was going to “shoot up” a house because the person who lived there had made a Facebook post about Barner.
According to the court documents, the group is alleged to have pulled in front of Donald Bowman’s home, which was mistaken for the house allegedly targeted by Barner. Barner then is alleged to have shot 17 rounds into the home, one of which struck Bowman in his bed, killing him.
Police say Barner then left the scene and an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over near NW Fort Sill Blvd. and Cache Road. Barner then sped away, leading police on a pursuit.
Barner allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran from officers before being located in an abandoned apartment complex near 25th and Lindy.
Officers impounded Barner’s vehicle and reportedly found multiple shell casings in the floorboard which matched those found at the scene.
Barner faces multiple felony charges including first degree murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He also has been charged with two misdemeanors; eluding police and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
He faces up to life in prison, and possibly the death penalty.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.