LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Monday Texoma! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend. We’re looking at quiet autumn weather to hold in place over the next few days.
For this morning things are rather quiet. Winds are very light out of the north, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s northeast and upper 60s southwest. Clouds are slowly pushing northeast, so expect to see a mix of sun and clouds all day. We’ll certainly we hang onto haze in the sky (thanks to the smoke from out west due to the wildfires), keeping it from a bright blue we’d normally expect. Highs for this afternoon will be between 3-5 degrees cooler today than what we saw over the weekend. In general we’re looking at upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon.
While I expect that most will stay dry, it’s looking like a few isolated showers could be possible for those east of I-44 later tonight and overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures will fall into into the low to mid 60s. Skies will gradually become less cloudy by midday tomorrow but we’ll advertise a mix of sun and clouds once again. Highs will stay below average only reaching the low 80s. Regardless, temperatures will stay a few degrees warmer for tomorrow than what is expected for today.
As of this morning, Sally is still a Tropical Storm but is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by sometime today. Sally’s track will continue with a northward track and move inland. As the storm does, higher rain chances (mainly isolated showers and storms) will appear possible south and east of I-44 Wednesday into Thursday.
It appear that another weak front will cool things back down by Friday. High temperatures will stay below average, only in the low 80s. This below average temperature trend is expected to continue into the weekend. We are looking at dry conditions with skies being mostly sunny and temperatures into the low 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
