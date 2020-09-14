For this morning things are rather quiet. Winds are very light out of the north, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s northeast and upper 60s southwest. Clouds are slowly pushing northeast, so expect to see a mix of sun and clouds all day. We’ll certainly we hang onto haze in the sky (thanks to the smoke from out west due to the wildfires), keeping it from a bright blue we’d normally expect. Highs for this afternoon will be between 3-5 degrees cooler today than what we saw over the weekend. In general we’re looking at upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon.