Lawton Fire Department trains with new cardiac monitors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday, the Lawton Fire Department went through training that allowed them to simulate different scenarios they might run into in the field.
“This 20-foot trailer is set up exactly like an ambulance, the back 13 feet is equipped just like the back of an ambulance, all the monitors, the oxygen, the suction, the equipment on the walls, everything. The front 7 feet is the control room so that’s where we control the scenario from. We use an iPad system that will simulate any type of cardiac monitor,” said Lawton Fire Department Medical Director Bill Worden.
The firefighters got practice working with the cardiac monitors, which will come in handy soon as the department works to get those monitors in all of their vehicles.
“It will do heart rate, cardiac monitor, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, CO2, etc. Over time, as they receive these, every piece of apparatus on the department, their first out vehicles will be equipped with this monitor which will be a huge benefit for the citizens of Lawton,” Worden said.
The department will begin rolling out the new monitors over the next few months.
