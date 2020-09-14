Mild and Quiet the Next Several Days, Sally Could Bring a Few Showers to the Region

We’ll keep dry weather in place with some haze in the sky the next few days before some chances for rain return. Overall though, little to no rain is anticipated over the next 7 days.
TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with light and variable winds. An isolated shower is possible east of I-44.
TUESDAY: Just a tad warmer with highs in the 80s. Lows at night in the low 60s with a few upper 50s possible. Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds are variable N/SE 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We could see some isolated showers in spots, particularly east of I-44/US 281 as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens and moves inland near New Orleans. The center of the storm will pass well to our east, but we still anticipate some pop-up showers with some tropical moisture closer to I-35, but can’t be ruled out anywhere in the region. Winds wills also pick up a little as Sally pushes past us to our east, perhaps gusting as high as 20-30 mph at times.
NEXT WEEKEND: Keeping the theme of dry weather in place, look for a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s continuing.
