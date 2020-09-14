27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,525

The Health District received 15 cases Saturday, 6 cases Sunday, and 6 cases today for a total of 27 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations, and 12 new recoveries to also report today. Last Friday’s positivity rate did not include Friday’s data. The updated positivity rate for the week ending 9/11 is as follows: The total resulted was 897. Of those, 106 were positive and 791 were negative which was an 11.82% positivity rate.