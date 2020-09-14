27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,525

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 12 new recoveries.
15 of those new cases came on Saturday, 6 on Sunday and 6 came Monday.
There are now a total of 1,525 cases in Wichita County, with 240 of them still being active.
There have been 1,266 total recoveries, 18,283 negative tests and 19 deaths.
There are currently 219 patients recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 79 tests still pending.
The Health District received 15 cases Saturday, 6 cases Sunday, and 6 cases today for a total of 27 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations, and 12 new recoveries to also report today. Last Friday’s positivity rate did not include Friday’s data. The updated positivity rate for the week ending 9/11 is as follows: The total resulted was 897. Of those, 106 were positive and 791 were negative which was an 11.82% positivity rate.
New Cases
Contact = 6 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 5 cases
Under Investigation = 13 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 5
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 4
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 3
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,415: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition
