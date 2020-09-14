School districts maintaining during pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With students back in the classrooms, school districts are continuing to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since school has started, positive Coronavirus cases have been popping up in districts across southwest Oklahoma.
Brandie Combs with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said outside of those cases, no major surges have been detected.
“There have been some schools who have shut down classes or who delayed opening or maybe they went virtual for a few days. That was at the discretion of the school board or that particular school system," Combs said.
Combs said the Health Department has been working closely with school districts across the area to make contact tracing more efficient.
“We want to really focus in on those who have been at greater exposure to a positive case. Again, the school system has been great they have seating charts on buses, they have structured practices, structured ball games, structured classrooms,” Combs said.
Combs said it starts at home with students who are having symptoms or feeling off to stay home and away from others, and for the parents as well.
“Again, it’s not always well received. We appreciate the parents who understand and cooperate with us because the end game is to prevent the spread of this virus. So that we do not have to cancel an entire season or to shut down a school system because of a large scale spread,” Combs said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.