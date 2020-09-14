STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma crosses 70,000 cases on Monday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma state health officials say the total number of cases reported across the state has now crossed over 70,000.
Authorities say 869 new cases were reported on Monday morning, but no new deaths. The number of deaths attributed to COVID now stands at 905.
The state says there are currently 10,311 active cases.
Grady County has become the leader in active cases for Southwest Oklahoma with 173. Comanche County shows 125.
Caddo and Stephens are next on the list with 82 and 75, respectively.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
