LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Temperatures in the 6 o’clock hour are in the 60s for all. Today’s weather is going to be very similar to what we saw yesterday.. so copy and paste! We’re looking at skies to have a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll certainly we hang onto haze in the sky (thanks to the smoke from out west due to the wildfires), keeping it from a bright blue we’d normally expect. For this afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s and look to a light north to northeast wind.
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics as we now have 5 named storms in the Atlantic. The last time this happened was nearly 50 years ago back in 1971. With the latest tropical storm Vicky, it now makes it number 20 so far this hurricane season. The only name left is Wilfred before we switch to the Greek Alphabet. Note: the most named storms in a season is 28 set back in 2005.
Hurricane Sally is the one storm we’re paying the closest attention too. Still maintaining category 1 status with sustained winds at 85mph, Sally is very slow moving up the Gulf Coast. Moving towards the northwest at 2 miles per hour, the main threats along the shorelines of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana & Florida are one-hundred mile per hour winds and heavy rains which ultimately leads to flash flooding concerns.
By Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, we could see a few isolated showers particularly for counties east and south of I-44. This as Sally continues to move inland. The center of the storm will pass well to our east, but we still anticipate some pop-up showers with some tropical moisture closer to I-35.
As Sally does pass to our east, it’ll weaken the upper level ridging (giving us these dry and quiet weather conditions). This riding will rebuild itself by the weekend as we’re looking to continue the theme of dry weather. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
