Good morning Texoma! Temperatures in the 6 o’clock hour are in the 60s for all. Today’s weather is going to be very similar to what we saw yesterday.. so copy and paste! We’re looking at skies to have a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll certainly we hang onto haze in the sky (thanks to the smoke from out west due to the wildfires), keeping it from a bright blue we’d normally expect. For this afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s and look to a light north to northeast wind.