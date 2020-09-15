Isolated Showers This Week, a Comfy Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with light and variable winds. An isolated shower is possible east of I-44.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We could see some isolated showers in spots, particularly east of I-44/US 281 as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens and moves inland near Mobile, AL. The center of the storm will pass well to our east, but we still anticipate some pop-up showers with some tropical moisture closer to I-35. An additional pop-up shower can’t be ruled out anywhere in the region. Winds wills also pick up a little as Sally pushes past us to our east, perhaps gusting as high as 20-30 mph at times this weekend. In between the clouds, expect a partly sunny but hazy sky.
NEXT WEEKEND: Keeping the theme of dry weather in place, look for a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s continuing. We do anticipate thick smoke to return which will lead to another hazy sky and help keep things cool.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Look for more haze with quiet and dry weather. Temperatures remain in the low 80s during the day and 50s and 60s at night.
