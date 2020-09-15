Isolated Showers This Week, a Comfy Weekend Ahead

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We could see some isolated showers in spots, particularly east of I-44/US 281 as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens and moves inland near Mobile, AL. The center of the storm will pass well to our east, but we still anticipate some pop-up showers with some tropical moisture closer to I-35. An additional pop-up shower can’t be ruled out anywhere in the region. Winds wills also pick up a little as Sally pushes past us to our east, perhaps gusting as high as 20-30 mph at times this weekend. In between the clouds, expect a partly sunny but hazy sky.