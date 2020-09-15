Lawton Salvation Army kicks of Rescue Christmas campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Lawton Salvation Army is already getting ready to help the community during the holiday season.
The organization kicked off its Rescue Christmas campaign this week.
The idea is to raise awareness for what is expected to be a unique Christmas for the organization. Because of the coronavirus, they anticipate having more of a need than ever. But, they also expect there to be fewer donations coming in.
“Some of the national numbers that are coming out are saying that the need is 155-percent more than previous years. With our income being cut maybe 50-percent for Christmas, which our kettle income is almost 18-percent of our budget, it’s a huge impact,” said Major David Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army.
The kettles will be placed around Lawton and Duncan later this year, but Robinson said help is always needed and it’s never too early to start planning for Christmas.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.