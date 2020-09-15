Local car dealership helps nonprofits with new car raffle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local car dealership is trying to get you behind the wheel of a new car.
Legend Driven is helping nonprofits by selling raffle tickets to win a new vehicle.
“The drawing will actually take place December 21st right before Christmas,” said managing partner, David Dunn. “We hope that gives 1 lucky family or one lucky winner an opportunity to really enjoy the Holidays.”
One lucky winner will have the opportunity to select any car in their inventory up to $25,000.
Organizers say they are doing this so that nonprofits can have an opportunity to raise money.
Because of COVID-19, many nonprofits aren’t able to get together like they have maybe in the past to raise money.
Nonprofits in our area will be selling tickets for $10 and 100% of the proceeds from those tickets will go directly to those organizations.
