Local coffee shop owner helping pregnancy resource center that helped his family

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Viridian Coffee is holding a week long fundraiser for a in the Charis Center in Duncan.
Viridian Coffee Owner Shay Hayes and his wife Lindsay struggled for a long time to become pregnant.
In 2016, they started considering adoption, expressing their interest to friends in the community at their local Farmers Market.
“Fast forward a few years and September 15, 2018, a lady who was a member and guest of our community reached out to us and said you remember that time that you told me that you would be interested in adopting a baby. Well, we know of a young mother that is looking for a home for her child that’s due in a couple of weeks. Then we received a phone call just two or three hours later that, that young lady was in labor at the hospital. And that same day was the time to come pick up our child," Hayes said.
Hayes said they immediately contacted the Charis Center to share the good news with.
Executive Director Kimberla and her team came and surrounded them with love and provided the resources they needed to start their journey as new parents.
But the blessings didn’t stop there.
“As we adopted Teddy, our biggest blessing of all was our little girl Honour. Not six weeks after we had Teddy, we found out we were pregnant with Honour. We were able to have her 10 months later so Teddy and Honour are about 10 months apart and that has been a life-changing event for us. Not only adopting Teddy but to be able to have our little girl with us, it’s a dream come true," Hayes said.
“What’s really neat and ties it all together is that when we started Viridian Coffee, Kimberla was at the Farmers Market while she was starting the Charis Center as well. So that’s how we knew of the Charis Center we both started at the same time," Wife Lindsay Hayes added.
The reason the fundraiser was started because the Hayes Family believes in the Charis Center mission and what they are doing to for families dealing with unplanned pregnancies.
“All of these funds will go towards client care. We provide diapers, formula, wipes, baby items. Women do not have to be a client of Charis to do that. We want to help all women in the community and surrounding communities," Charis Center Kimberla Treat said.
Treat said without Viridian and the communities help, none of what they do would be possible.
Donations will be taken until September 20 at any Viridian Coffee location or on their website.
