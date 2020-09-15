Man pleads guilty on assault charges against Lawton Police Officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer has pleaded guilty.
Investigators said it happened in April, at the Dollar General on Cache Road.
There they say Mikal Tolman had stolen some items -- prompting an officer to try and arrest him.
They said Tolman resisted, headbutting and kicking officers -- and even spitting on their faces while talking about the coronavirus.
In addition to the assault, he had an arrest warrant out of Lawton, and a meth pipe was found in his pockets along with the stolen goods.
Tolman pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police, petit larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His sentencing is set for November.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.