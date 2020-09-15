21 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,546

By KAUZ Team | September 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:48 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,546 cases in Wichita County, with 239 of them still being active.

There have been 1,288 total recoveries, 18,471 negative tests and 19 deaths.

There are currently 220 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently on critical

There are 40 tests still pending.

The Health District has 21 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 22 recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Under Investigation = 12 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 4

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 3

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,415: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition

