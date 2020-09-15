“Open Streets Hits the Streets” kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee and its partnering agencies will host the “Open Streets Hits the Streets” initiative in lieu of the traditional Fall 2020 Open Streets this year.
Sandy Foster spoke with 7 News about the initiative.
It will take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 12.
Scheduling this year had been postponed due to the current health pandemic.
For more information, visit lawtonok.gov or call 580.581.3375.
