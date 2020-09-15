RECIPES NEEDED: LPS Foundation community cookbook raising money for teachers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public School Foundation wants your help in creating a community cookbook to raise money for education.
The Lawton Public School Foundation is a nonprofit that helps provide funds for students and teachers. Usually, their biggest fundraiser of the year is a breakfast event. This year, they’ve been unable to hold it because of the coronavirus. So, they decided to put together a community cookbook to help fund education.
“We’re hoping that people in our community will submit recipes, we’re also looking for sponsors. We’re hoping this book will come out before the holidays. It’s going to be full of great recipes,” said LPS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Carson.
It is free to submit your recipe into the cookbook, though you can pay additional money to personalize it even further.
“For $25 you can include a picture. For me, my mother is Sicilian. For many, many generations they’ve made chicken soup, and cinnamon rolls and meatballs, that’s three things they’ve always made. For me, I thought that’s really neat, I’m going to submit a recipe that has been used for many generations in her family and include a picture of her,” Carson said.
There will hopefully be between 200 and 250 recipes in the cookbook, each with a description of the importance behind the recipe.
“By the end of the month, we really have to have the cookbook sponsors and the recipes in order to get it to the publisher and get it back by November 10. To me, that’s really important because it will be a great Christmas gift,” Carson said.
You can find more information about purchasing the cookbook or submitting a free recipe by going to the LPS Foundation website here, or to their Facebook page here.
