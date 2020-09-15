Short chase on foot leads to arrest in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -Altus police arrested a man after he led officers on a short chase .
Police said they confronted 34-year-old Jeremy Mathis Tuesday afternoon, on reports of a trespassing complaint on North Park Avenue.
They said he ran off into an alley while officers tried to confirm an arrest warrant.
They searched the backyards of homes along a block of East Elm and soon found Mathis.
He was arrested on a felony warrant for failing to appear in court along with a new charge of resisting arrest.
Two officers were slightly hurt during the chase, and Altus High School temporarily went on lockdown, but the officers were treated and there was no threat to the school.
