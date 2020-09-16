Air Defense Artillery retirement ceremony held on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -A retirement ceremony was held on Fort Sill Wednesday.
The post said goodbye to the assistant commandant of the Air Defense Artillery, Colonel David Shank.
He had been at Fort Sill for just a year, but has been in the military for over three decades.
He says he’s glad to have worked alongside so many great people during his time in the military, and that he and his wife appreciated their time at Fort Sill.
“We’ve really enjoyed Fort Sill, we’ve enjoyed the community of Lawton and the team Lawton-Fort Sill and everything the community does for the installation, the soldiers and their family members has been very special here,” said Col. Shank.
Colonel Shank says he and his wife plan to go to Florida next to enjoy the beaches there, and says they will quote, “figure it out from there.”
