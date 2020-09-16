Big used book sale in Fletcher

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin Community Library is ready for their big annual used book sale.
This year, the used book sale will be set up in the Fletcher Women’s Building at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.
It will be a three day event Thursday and Friday it’ll run from 9 a.m until 6 p.m and on Saturday from 9 a.m until noon.
Thousands of books, movies, and puzzles will be available for all ages.
“We also will be requiring masks we are going to be as safe as possible and we do have hand sanitizer for everyone. There’s plenty of room here in the building so we want everyone to come out," Book Sale Chair Beverly Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said they usually have a book sale in the spring and fall but the pandemic held them to only one this year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.