Ceremony held to unveil new Kiwanis Park baseball and softball complex

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A new baseball and softball complex officially opened in Altu
Altus Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony to thank the community.
Funded through the 2019 school bond, the first in 60 years, this project allowed the school to cover Kiwanis Park in turf, and will use it as their field of choice.
The field is set up for both sports, and can transition between them in around 45 minutes, including changing the backstop, outfield walls, bases and pitching mound.
“The vision of the city is awesome, because it shows they care about the kids. They want to make our kids have the best opportunities they can. We play a lot of places across the state that play on turf, this gives us a chance to have a home field advantage,” said Altus Athletic Director Randall Coffman.
The Bulldog softball team will play the inaugural game on he field on September 28th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.