Court docs shed more light on death at motorcycle club earlier this month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a motorcycle club in Lawton earlier this month appeared in court Wednesday.
Jerry Anderson was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams.
The shooting happened early September 10 at the Outlaw Motorcycle Club on Southwest Monroe Avenue.
According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that while at the club, Anderson pulled out a pistol and placed it on the bar and then picked it up, waving it around.
That’s when investigators say the gun went off, hitting Williams in the head.
A witness told police they then grabbed the gun from Anderson, unloaded it and put it under the bar before rendering aid to Williams who, first responders say, died at the scene.
Police were able to arrest Anderson at the scene, who reportedly told them he and Williams were friends, adding the shooting “shouldn’t have happened.”
Anderson’s bond has been set at $15,000
