Deputy injured during chase through outskirts of Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man’s in the Jackson County jail after the sheriff said he wounded a deputy and stole his car.
Sheriff Roger Levick said his office received several reports Wednesday afternoon about a driver in a red truck slamming into other cars.
Altus police soon spotted him and deputies raced to help.
Levick said the driver later sped toward one of his deputies and deliberately slammed into his patrol car.
That crash did not end the chase though -- as the driver got out of his truck and into the patrol car as the deputy was pulled out.
LeVick said the suspect drove off in the patrol car, trying to hit the deputies in the process.
The chase continued for 7 more miles before the driver was stopped and arrested, which LeVick credits to the teamwork between his office and Altus police.
“We all work together on a daily basis. In this area, we work daily with Altus Police -- they’ve got officers manning another crime scene. We work with them Daily, and you couldn’t ask for a better bunch to work with," said Jackson County Sheriff Roger Levick.
LeVick said his deputies opened fire on the patrol car as the suspect tried to run them over, though no one was hit.
Because shots were fired, OSBI was called in to investigate the scene.
The deputy involved in the crash was taken to a Lawton hospital.
