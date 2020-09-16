As Sally pushes away, we’re looking at this high pressure system to redefine and rebuild itself closer to the east by the weekend. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon and both days over the weekend. We do anticipate that thick smoke to return and drift southward which will lead to more hazy skies. With the smoke particles in the air, this helps reduce the amount of light being penetrated through the atmosphere. As this happens, our temperatures will stay a bit cooler. Those with upper respiratory issues should pay close attention to the forecast and more smoke could lead to some health/ breathing problems.