LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s Hump Day! We finally made it to the middle of the week and some areas are dealing with patchy fog this morning. Visibility is reduced in areas like Anadarko, Chickasha, Lawton, Frederick, Vernon & Seymour. While the fog is not too dense this morning, still take extra precaution this morning while you’re heading on out the door. That fog will taper off by daybreak and then we’re left with clouds, sun and haze in the skies for the rest of the day.
Our current set up is as followed: a high pressure off towards the west and Hurricane Sally (a low pressure) to the east. Each pressure system spins in opposite directions and Texoma is squished/ sandwiched between the two. With this set up we’re looking at more sun and dry conditions out west with more clouds and isolated rain chances for those east.
Over the next few days, Sally will continue to move inland. A few isolated showers for counties south and east of I-44. As the center of the storm passes well to our east, anticipate some pop-up showers through Friday with some tropical moisture closer to I-35. Winds will slightly increase as Sally passes with gusts at highs into the upper 20s to low 30s. In between the clouds, expect a partly sunny but hazy sky.
As Sally pushes away, we’re looking at this high pressure system to redefine and rebuild itself closer to the east by the weekend. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon and both days over the weekend. We do anticipate that thick smoke to return and drift southward which will lead to more hazy skies. With the smoke particles in the air, this helps reduce the amount of light being penetrated through the atmosphere. As this happens, our temperatures will stay a bit cooler. Those with upper respiratory issues should pay close attention to the forecast and more smoke could lead to some health/ breathing problems.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
